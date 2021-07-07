Pickup truck owners love to customize their vehicles and some of the most popular options are your basic power mods, like intake and exhaust systems, as well as new wheels.

Ram is well aware of this, and as a result has decided to offer some popular mods for the 1500 straight from the factory.

The mods include a cold-air intake, high-flow muffler, paddle shifters, new console-mounted shifter, and custom wheels. Also included is Ram's Performance pages app which provides real-time info on performance-related metrics such as 0-60 times, g-forces, and various engine details.

2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T

There are also some mods included that aren't aimed at improving performance. These include a metal pedal kit, bucket seats with a “G/T” script, all-weather floor mats, and exterior decals.

The mods will be fitted to new G/T versions of the 1500's Laramie and Rebel grades. These new G/T models will be available for the 2022 model year, and feature the 1500's 5.7-liter V-8 with mild-hybrid technology as standard.

The pickup trucks reach dealerships in the third quarter, with the 1500 Laramie G/T priced from $57,175, and the 1500 Rebel G/T from $57,070. Both figures include destination.