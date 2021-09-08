The whole Lotus Evora line is on its way out, soon to be replaced by the Emira. However, the Evora still has plenty of life left in it, especially the Evora GT whose unfiltered feedback reminds us of the joys of driving.

The Genesis G80 was redesigned for the 2021 model year and now the handsome mid-size sedan has spawned a G80 Sport variant. It features all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, and arrives at dealerships this fall.

Smart used the new mobility show in Munich, Germany, to preview the first of its next-generation vehicles. The preview came in the form of an electric crossover concept that's set to spawn its production version as early as next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Lotus Evora GT offers a refreshingly unfiltered motoring experience

Preview: 2022 Genesis G80 adds Sport grade, starts from $49,045

Rebooted Smart previews electric crossover due in 2022

First drive review: 2022 Infiniti QX60 finds its path with style and flair

Italy wants Ferrari and Lamborghini exempt from internal-combustion engine ban

Toyota to slash EV costs by half, target just 10% range degradation in 10 years

2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric: Nissan Ariya's French cousin makes debut

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander shines with Top Safety Pick+ honor

2023 Aston Martin Vantage V12 RS spy shots and video: Hardcore variant to top updated range

Sono is designing Sion solar EV to be a mobile home power bank