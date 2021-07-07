The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover outsold the traditional two-door Mustang muscle car in June, according to the Blue Oval's most recent sales report.

Ford said it sold 2,465 examples of the Mach-E last month, versus 2,240 gasoline-powered Mustang coupes and convertibles over the same period. It marks the first time the Mach-E has outsold its namesake.

However, the Mach-E is still behind the gas-powered Mustang in sales for the year to date. Ford shifted 31,950 Mustang coupes and convertibles in the first six months of 2021, compared to 12,975 Mach-E crossovers.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Chip-shortage related production constraints may have also affected sales, as Ford sold 4,522 gasoline Mustangs in June 2020, Road & Track noted. Ford production data published in early June showed the automaker was building more examples of the Mach-E than other Mustang models, while Bloomberg reported at the time that, in light of the chip shortage, Ford was prioritizing the Mach-E over the traditional Mustang.

It's still too early to determine if the Mach-E will maintain its sales lead in the longer term. The current sales trend may be the result of pent-up demand, as Ford only unveiled the Mach-E in late 2019, and opened order books in summer 2020. In comparison, the current generation of the Mustang coupe and convertible have been around for six years.

A redesigned Mustang is expected to arrive next year as a 2023 model. Code-named S650, it's expected to be a heavy update of the current S550 generation—likely including a hybrid powertrain option. A true redesign of the Mustang is now expected toward the end of the decade, with Ford possibly switching to an all-electric powertrain lineup at that time.