The one-millionth Toyota Tacoma pickup truck produced will be auctioned off by Mecum Auctions at the company's Monterey sale, scheduled for August 12-14.

The truck is a 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro in Army Green (a TRD Pro-exclusive color for 2020) with a black leather interior. It was donated by Al Monzajeb and Toyota of Bellingham (Washington), and proceeds from the sale will benefit the Seattle Children's Hospital.

Currently showing just 158 miles on the odometer, the truck was completed at Toyota's San Antonio, Texas, factory (which also builds the full-size Tundra pickup) in October, 2019. A letter of congratulations from Toyota is supplied as documentation of this Tacoma's special status, according to the listing.

The TRD Pro is the most off-road-ready version of Toyota's mid-size pickup truck. The 2020 model got Fox 2.5-inch internal-bypass shocks along with Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Kevlar-reinforced tires, Hill Start Assist Control, Multi-Terrain Select, and Crawl Control.

2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro - One millionth Tacoma built (Photo by Mecum Auctions)

TRD Pro styling features include model-specific 16-inch wheels, a blacked-out grille, Rigid Industries fog lights, and red contrast stitching throughout the interior. Because it's a 2020 model, this four-door Double Cab Tacoma also has both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which wasn't the case previously.

This truck has the 3.5-liter V-6 engine, good for 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque, coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Its four-wheel drive system includes low range and an electronic locking rear differential.

Toyota introduced the Tacoma midway through the 1995 model year, but the current version, which dates back to the 2016 model year, only represents the truck's third generation. In addition to Texas, Toyota builds the Tacoma in Baja California, Mexico.

Mecum didn't publish a pre-auction estimate, but keep in mind that a new automatic-transmission 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro—virtually identical to this truck—starts at $48,205, including destination. The 2022 model will get additional updates, including a more-aggressive lift kit, when it debuts this fall.