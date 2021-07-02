We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Ford Bronco, spent time in the 2021 Lexus LS 500, and pursued the Ford F-150 Police Responder. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We finally had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2021 Ford Bronco. Spoiler: It didn't disappoint. With turbocharged powertrains, big off-road tires, and all the necessary hardware to tackle pavement and the trails, the Bronco meets all expectations while putting pressure on the Jeep Wrangler.

Chevrolet announced it will introduce a ZR2 model to the 2022 Silverado 1500 lineup when the refreshed pickup truck debuts this fall. The off-road pickup will likely feature trick shocks from Multimatic, large all-terrain tires, and improved departure and approach angles along with locking differentials.

We spent time with the 2021 Lexus LS 500 and found a flagship with a bargain-bin price in search of a worthy powertrain. The twin-turbocharged V-6 provides plenty of power but its wheezy soundtrack fails to inspire. A new touchscreen infotainment system solves half of the LS's issues, but the integration isn't ideal.

Subaru teased the 2022 WRX and confirmed the turbocharged sports car will debut soon. Long overdue, the new WRX will be powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 and feature a 6-speed manual transmission, though a continuously variable transmission will likely continue to be an option.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police tested all the available cop cars on sale today and found the Ford F-150 Police Responder to be the quickest. The pickup truck with a twin-turbo V-6 bested the Dodge Charger with a V-8 in both speed and handling.