Vanderhall is making the shift from three wheels to four with a new electric off-roader called the Brawley.

Reservations open July 15, while deliveries are expected to begin in 2022, per Vanderhall's website.

So, what exactly is the Vanderhall Brawley? It's likely to be considered a UTV, the larger cousins of ATVs and featuring car-like side-by-side seating. Vanderhall also claims the Brawley will have some car-like creature comforts, such as a sealed cabin with an air filter and climate control. A Bluetooth audio system and heated steering wheel will be available as well, per Vanderhall.

Four individually-controlled electric motors will provide a combined 404 hp and 480 lb-ft of torque.

The Brawley should also offer serious off-road capability. Vanderhall said it will have 35-inch tires (the same size as the standard tires on a 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor), four-wheel steering, and internal-bypass shocks with 22 inches of suspension travel.

The company plans to offer 40- and 60-kilowatt-hour battery packs, and quotes a maximum range of 200 miles. The packs use nickel cobalt manganese (NMC) pouch cells, and have a battery-conditioning system to improve cold-weather performance, according to Vanderhall. The Brawley will also have DC fast-charging, allowing for an 80% charge in under an hour, the company said.

The Brawley appears to be a renamed version of the Vanderhall Navarro, a similar-looking electric off-roader the company teased previously. Vanderhall quoted similar specs for the Navarro, and also discussed a 2022 launch date.

Vanderhall has also dabbled with electric power with its Edison 2 three-wheeler, but the company's other vehicles have all used internal-combustion engines, including 1.4-liter and 1.5-liter turbo-fours.