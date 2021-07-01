Chevrolet's Silverado is set to receive the ZR2 off-road treatment, and you can bet there will be some fancy suspension tech. The new Silverado variant will arrive as part of a major update for the full-size pickup truck due for the 2022 model year.

Volvo has given a look at the direction it will take for future electric vehicles, with its Concept Recharge. The handsome wagon concept hints at a model coming around the middle of the decade, but some of its styling elements should start appearing much sooner. In fact, we're likely to see some elements make it onto the new XC90 due next year.

Dallara has unveiled a new track-only version of its Stradale sports car. According to the Italian race car constructor, the Stradale track car can lap a course quicker than a GT3 racer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

