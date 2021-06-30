Chevrolet will expand its Silverado family of trucks with an off-road-ready model.

On Wednesday Chevrolet confirmed the 2022 Silverado lineup will include a ZR2 edition.

Celebrating those who love the mud. Tune in this fall to see what's new from #Silverado. pic.twitter.com/MUYoEUyBZa — Chevy Trucks (@ChevyTrucks) June 30, 2021

The ZR2 badge first debuted on the 2017 Colorado ZR2 with trick shocks from Multimatic and the position sensitive damping favored by off-road racers. Expect fancy shocks to be part of the Silverado ZR2's packaging.

For the rest of the Silverado ZR2's distinctive hardware one might just need to look at the Silverado off-road pickup Chevrolet built to take racing in 2019.

Locking differentials front and rear, larger off-road tires, and improved approach and departure angles could all be on the features list.

The 2022 Silverado is set to undergo a significant refresh after the lukewarm reception the 2019 model received. The exterior design will be cleaned up a bit and should look more like the latest Tahoe and Suburban, but the significant changes will take place inside. The lackluster cabin will be upgraded with soft-touch materials, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and possibly a digital gauge cluster on some models.

Stay tuned for more information on the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and off-road ZR2 model as it becomes available.