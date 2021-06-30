Porsche has cooked up a new Cayenne Coupe variant to fill the wide gap between the Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. It's called the Cayenne Turbo GT, and it's available exclusively with the Cayenne Coupe body style. It's also the fastest crossover of any kind around the Nürburgring.

France's Alpine will be transformed into an electric performance brand, with the first of its new EVs due in 2024. Alpine has previewed three EVs it has in the pipeline, and one of them is a sports car being developed with Lotus.

A new generation of the Opel Astra twinned with the latest Peugeot 308 and DS 4 is on the way. Development is in the final stages meaning a reveal should take place soon.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is your top track-focused crossover

Alpine teases 3 electric vehicles, including sports car

Arrival of new Astra marks next step in Opel's transformation

Tesla Model 3 top safety rating restored by IIHS

2022 Audi electric crossover for China spy shots

Up close with the GMC Hummer EV and SUV: Electric largesse has arrived

New Mercedes CLE-Class will reportedly replace C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles

2022 Buick Encore GX review

Princess Diana's 1981 Ford Escort sells for $65,000

The Toyota Prius lost a last bit of star power today