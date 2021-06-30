Audi has been spotted testing an electric crossover that's sized between the recently revealed Q4 E-Tron and current E-Tron.

It isn't the new Q6 E-Tron that Audi plans to unveil in 2022. Rather, the new crossover is being developed exclusively for the Chinese market, where it will be built by Audi via a local joint venture with Chinese automaker SAIC.

Audi Concept Shanghai - 2021 Shanghai auto show

The mystery crossover was announced in April during Auto Shanghai 2021, where Audi rolled out a thinly veiled concept version. Audi referred to the show car as the Concept Shanghai. It isn't clear what the production version will be labeled.

The crossover is based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform designed for mainstream electric vehicles, and is essentially Audi's version of the Volkswagen ID.6, another electric crossover developed for the Chinese market.

VW MEB platform

The ID.6, which made its debut at the April Shanghai auto show, measures approximately 192 inches in length and offers seating for up to seven, and this should also be the case for the Audi version.

The ID.6 is being offered in China with two batteries and three powertrains to choose from. The available battery sizes are 58 and 77 kilowatt-hours, and the powertrains range in output from 177 to 302 hp. The most powerful version will hit 62 mph from rest in 6.6 seconds and top out at 100 mph. Expect similar options in the Audi.

2022 Volkswagen ID.6

The sales launch in China should take place next year.

While we won't see this particular Audi in the U.S., the brand with the four rings plans many more EVs for our market. The Q4 E-Tron arrives later this year and will be followed by the Q6 E-Tron in late 2022 or early 2023. An A6 E-Tron is also due in 2023, and we should also see an updated E-Tron by then.