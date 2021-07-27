Hold onto your butts, a new Subaru WRX is finally coming.

On Tuesday Subaru confirmed that the next step for this performance-car staple, the 2022 WRX, will debut August 19 at the New York International Auto Show. The automaker also released a new teaser shot to join a previous shot shown in June.

No details have been released but we already have some clues. The new WRX is expected to be powered by a tuned version of the turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 found in the three-row Ascent mid-size crossover. In the Ascent this engine produces 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque, which is 8 hp less and 19 lb-ft more than the current 2.0-liter turbo-4 found in today's WRX.

The ancient turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-4 found in the current WRX STI is expected to disappear. It will likely be replaced with a hotter version of the turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 tuned to about 400 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque.

2022 Subaru WRX teaser

All-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission will be standard, though a CVT will likely return for those who don't #GiveAShift.

The new WRX will likely take design inspiration from the latest Levorg wagon from Japan, which debuted in 2020. The Levorg's design pulled from the Viziv Performance concept, which was long believed to foreshadow the new WRX.

Inside, Subaru's latest 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be augmented by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Stay tuned for more information on the 2022 Subaru WRX as the automaker continues the drip tease leading up to the official debut. In the meantime, visit our dedicated hub to learn about more debuts pegged for the upcoming New York auto show.