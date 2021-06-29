Hold onto your butts, a new Subaru WRX is finally coming.

On Tuesday Subaru confirmed that the next step for this performance-car staple, the 2022 WRX, will debut soon.

The new model will be long overdue. Despite looking as if it's based on the current-generation Impreza from 2017, the current WRX and WRX STI's bones date back to 2012.

The headlining act will be a new engine. Under the hood the WRX will be powered by a tuned version of the turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 found in the three-row Ascent crossover SUV. In the Ascent this engine produces 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque, which is 8 hp more and 19 lb-ft less than the current 2.0-liter turbo-4 found in today's WRX.

The ancient turbocharged 2.5-liter flat-4 found in the current WRX STI is expected to disappear. It will likely be replaced with a hotter version of the turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 tuned to about 400 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque.

All-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual transmission will be standard, though a CVT will likely return for those don't #GiveAShift.

Subaru's teaser image shows the outline of a sedan, and it's unclear if a hatchback model will return. The hatchback form factor hasn't existed since the last-generation WRX went away in 2015.

The new WRX will likely take design inspiration from the latest Levorg models from Japan, which debuted in 2020. The Levorg's design pulled from the Viziv Performance concept, which was long believed to foreshadow the new WRX.

Inside, Subaru's latest 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be augmented by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Stay tuned for more information on the 2022 Subaru WRX as the automaker continues the drip tease leading up to the official debut.