Subaru has released a new photo of its next-generation WRX and confirmed the car's debut for August's 2021 New York International Auto Show. The new WRX looks to feature an evolutionary look, but its mechanicals will be completely revised.

The next generation in the line of Mercedes-Benz SL sports cars is out testing and almost ready for its debut, judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the latest prototypes. The new SL will be much sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof, plus a chassis shared with AMG's next GT.

McLaren's hardcore version of the 720S supercar, the 765LT, has just spawned its open-top version. The new 765LT Spider has a retractable hard-top roof, 755 hp, and a price tag of $382,500.

