The next generation in the line of Mercedes-Benz SL sports cars is out testing and almost ready for its debut, judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the latest prototypes. The new SL will be much sportier than its predecessor thanks to a lightweight soft-top roof, plus a chassis designed by the AMG, which is handling development of the car.

Aston Martin's Valkyrie is also out testing ahead of the imminent start of deliveries. New video of a prototype shows just what the car will look and sound like when out on the road, and yes it really is like a Formula One racer for the road.

It's almost the end of the road for the BMW i3. Yes, the electric hatch is on its way out but the car's nameplate may return on an electric version of the 3-Series that's currently in the works.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster spy shots: Redesigning an icon

Aston Martin Valkyrie spied on the road ahead of start of deliveries this summer

BMW i3 on its way out, no direct successor planned

2022 Buick Envision review

Volvo's US plant to be automaker's first dedicated to EVs

Owner suing Tesla over Supercharger fees: Is idle time part of free charging?

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 Hatchback spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

2020-2021 Nissan Sentra recalled for steering issue

Vince's Nissan Maxima from "The Fast and the Furious" has been replicated

This charging tech will help optimize Ford F-150 Lightning Pro and other fleet EVs