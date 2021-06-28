BMW will use the upcoming 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed event in the United Kingdom for the world debut of its redesigned 2-Series coupe.

The new coupe has been spotted testing in prototype form for over a year, but we'll finally see the covers come off on July 8. The first examples should arrive in showrooms later this year as 2022 models.

The car sticks with a rear-wheel-drive layout, unlike other members of the 2-Series family which all use front-wheel-drive underpinnings. The coupe's underpinnings is a version of BMW Group's flexible CLAR design which supports plug-in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains. It's possible the 2-Series is using the same version of the CLAR platform that underpins the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra twins.

BMW is yet to confirm details for our market but the top version at launch should be an all-wheel-drive M240i xDrive powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 rated at about 370 hp. A base model with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 is also likely. In both cases expect an 8-speed automatic to be the only transmission.

2023 BMW M2 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2023 BMW M2 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For performance fans, BMW is cooking up a new generation of the M2. This model should feature a detuned version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 found in the M3 and M4. Expect output to hover around 420 hp in the new M2. That's up considerably on the 365 hp of the current M2 and should give the new car the edge over the 416-hp 45-series from Mercedes-Benz AMG. Another edge for the M2? A repeat of the current car's available manual transmission is expected.

Beyond the spicier powertrains, all 2-Series coupe variants benefit from a body whose torsional stiffness has been increased by around 12% compared to the previous generation. The track width has also been increased front and rear, and stroke-dependent dampers are fitted as standard. These dampers are said to result in a nice balance between sportiness and comfort. For improved suspension performance, BMW will offer adaptive dampers. A locking differential for the rear axle will also be offered.

Production of the new 2-Series coupe is expected to take place at BMW's plant in Lerma, Mexico. The plant currently handles production of some 3-Series models, and 2-Series prototypes have been spotted in the surrounding area. The jury is still out on whether a convertible is being developed. There's a good chance we won't see one due to low demand.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed was canceled last year due to the coronavirus. It's back on this year and is scheduled to run July 8-11 in Goodwood, U.K.