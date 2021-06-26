Ferrari this week revealed the replacement for the F8 Tributo in the form of a new V-6 plug-in hybrid supercar. It's called the 296 GTB, and it packs 818 hp, or almost 150 more horses than the rival McLaren Artura.

2022 Toyota 86

We took a ride around Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas, in the 2022 Toyota 86 with pro drifter Ken Gushi at the wheel. The latest 86 seemed to hit 62 mph quicker than Toyota's stated 6.1 seconds, and a 90-degree right turn into a 90-degree left made us appreciate the handling and suspension upgrades on the redesigned 86.

2022 Toyota Tundra

Another Toyota in the headlines this week was the redesigned 2022 Tundra. A dealer employee leaked images of the new full-size pickup truck, and the Japanese automaker responded by releasing the first official image.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

We also drove the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and found that 710 hp can make a three-row SUV sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. That speed doesn't come cheap with a price of $89,665 as tested.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

We also drove the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and found it to be a tour de force of technology and luxury. It sets a new bar and shows just how far we've come after 130 years of the internal-combustion engine. It will go down in history as peak ICE and is a sublime luxury cruiser.

2022 Honda Civic Type R spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Honda revealed its redesigned 2022 Civic Hatchback, which joins the 2022 Civic sedan already in showrooms. The version we're most interested in however is the new Civic Type R which is still out testing in prototype form.

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport high-speed testing

After it was unveiled a few weeks ago, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is now undergoing high-speed testing. Bugatti said this week that its newest hypercar is capable of a 273-mph top speed, and the testing is designed to ensure it's stable at that speed before the planned start of deliveries at the end of August.

2021 Techart GT Street R

And finally, top German tuner Techart returned with a new generation of its GT Street R based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo. The latest version, which comes 20 years after the original, packs 800 hp and is capable of reaching a top speed of 217 mph.