We spent time in the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, we took a ride in the 2022 Toyota 86, and our spy photographer spotted the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the most practical Hellcat, the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. It's a ridiculous machine that can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds while guzzling fuel and accommodating up to six passengers in three rows of seats. It's absolutely unnecessary, but very satisfying.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra's exterior was revealed last week, and this week we got our first look at the interior. The teaser image of what was likely a TRD Pro model posted to Twitter by Toyota showed what appears to be a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a steering wheel with a red 12 o'clock stripe.

Pro racer Ken Gushi gave us a ride in the 2022 Toyota 86. From the right seat it felt as if the sports car hit 62 mph quicker than the 6.1 seconds Toyota quotes, but it's the updated suspension tuning that impressed Gushi most. Subtle changes make the 86 feel like "a completely different car," according to Gushi.

We took a spin in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and deemed it will go down in history at peak ICE. From the way it smothers the road to the way its turbocharged engines thrust the large flagship forward, the latest S-Class is everything a luxury sedan should be.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class was spotted in prototype form on public roads in Europe. With a revised front bumper and lighting elements, plus a new wheel design, it will be hard to spot the changes to the slightly refreshed luxury crossover SUV. Inside, it appears the steering wheel from the latest S-Class will be ported over rather than the twin-spoke design found in the latest E-Class.