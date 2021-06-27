Wisconsin-based SpeedKore Performance Group has unleashed a mid-engine, Hellcat-powered 1969 Dodge Charger. Dubbed "Hellacious," it's the road-going version of a car that will appear in the latest "Fast and Furious" movie, "F9," driven by Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto.

SpeedKore supplied nine chassis and bodies for filming, but unlike those cars, Hellacious was built for road use, the company said. That's not always the case with movie cars.

The 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V-8 is mounted in a custom frame, sending 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a Graziano gated-manual transaxle from a Lamborghini Gallardo.

To accommodate the mid-engine configuration, SpeedKore fabricated a custom exhaust system using MagnaFlow components, ending in downward-facing tips. A front-mount Saldana radiator keeps the engine cool, while rear-mounted intercoolers handle cooling duties for the supercharger.

SpeedKore

Hellacious has double A-arm front suspension and double-wishbone rear suspension, with an aftermarket steering rack and shocks to improve handling. The mid-engine muscle car rides on center-lock wheels with 275/35R18 front and 345/35R18 rear tires.

Stopping power is provided by Brembo 6-piston calipers up front and dual Brembo 4-piston calipers at the rear. The car also has a hydraulic handbrake for maximum sideways action.

Like SpeedKore's previous Charger builds, Hellacious sports a carbon-fiber body. This time though, SpeedKore gave the car a wide-body look, while keeping the original hideaway headlights. The interior is Spartan, with racing buckets and harnesses, a roll hoop, and a simple aluminum dashboard.

This isn't the first SpeedKore Charger to appear in a "Fast and Furious" movie. The company's 1970 Charger "Tantrum" appeared in "Furious 7," and returns alongside Hellacious for "F9," which is now in theaters.