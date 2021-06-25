The second-generation Porsche Panamera has already been updated once but it looks like a more substantial tweak is coming. Fresh prototypes have been spotted with new features inside and out.

An update coming next year for Audi's pioneering E-Tron should see the mid-size electric crossover's range increased. The update is to keep the E-Tron fresh until a redesign around the middle of the decade, at which point we may see a name change to Q8 E-Tron.

Mercedes is joining the likes of major tech companies by developing its own operating system. The Mercedes system, called MB.OS, is being developed with a view to having it ready around 2024.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

