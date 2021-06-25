The Audi E-Tron and related E-Tron Sportback are reportedly set to receive mid-cycle updates that will see their range increased significantly.

Autocar reported on Friday that the updated electric crossovers will arrive in late 2022 and feature new batteries, more efficient electric motors, and new electronic control software that will enable improved energy recovery together with other enhancements.

The E-Tron originally arrived for the 2019 model year with just 204 miles of range as measured by the EPA. Efficiency updates added for 2021 saw the range increased to 222 miles. The upcoming update will reportedly increase the range to more than 373 miles based on the cycle used in Europe, which should convert to something close to 300 miles when measured by the EPA.

2019 Audi e-tron battery pack

The reported late 2022 arrival points to the update being introduced for the 2023 model year here in the United States. Audi has already announced the 2022 E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback which carry over largely unchanged from 2021.

Audi was relatively early among established automakers to launch a credible Tesla rival when it rolled out the E-Tron crossover for 2019. However, to speed up the gestation, Audi modified a platform originally developed for internal-combustion cars, specifically the high-riding version of Volkswagen Group's MLB Evo platform shared with the Audi Q7 and Q8 and multiple other VW Group crossovers.

The updates are to keep the E-Tron fresh until it is redesigned around the middle of the decade on a dedicated EV platform, at which point it may be rebranded a Q8 E-Tron.

2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback

Audi only this week said it will launch its last vehicle fitted with an internal-combustion engine as soon as 2026. It means we'll be seeing plenty of EVs from the brand with the four rings in the coming years.

Also due out soon is a new Q6 E-Tron based on the Volkswagen Group's new PPE dedicated electric-vehicle platform. Also likely due for the 2023 model year, the Q6 E-Tron is a small crossover being developed alongside an electric Porsche Macan. Like the mid-size E-Tron and compact Q4 E-Tron, it will be available in regular and more coupe-like Sportback guises.

An A6 E-Tron is due in 2023 and a technological flagship that may go by the name A9 E-Tron is due in 2025. There will likely also be an A4 E-Tron as part of the next-generation A4 family, though Audi is yet to confirm plans for one.