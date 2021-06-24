Ferrari has replaced the F8 Tributo with a new V-6 plug-in hybrid supercar. It's called the 296 GTB, and it packs 818 hp, or almost 150 more horses than the rivial McLaren Artura.

Top German tuner Techart has returned with a new generation of its GT Street R based on the 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo. The latest version, which comes 20 years after the original, packs 800 hp and is capable of reaching a top speed of 217 mph.

A spiritual successor to the Volkswagen Microbus with battery-electric power and the choice of passenger and commercial versions is coming. The new van was previewed by 2017's ID Buzz concept and is currently being evaluated in test-mule form.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari 296 GTB revealed with 818 hp from a V-6 hybrid powertrain

2021 Techart GT Street R is a tuned Porsche 911 Turbo that packs 800 hp

2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz spy shots: Modern electric Bus starts testing

2022 Kia Stinger earns Top Safety Pick+ award

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback combines sportiness and practicality

California heat waves prompt alerts about EV charging habits, energy conservation

Audi to launch last car with internal-combustion engine in 2026

Review update: 2021 Volvo XC60 Recharge plug-in hybrid deserves a closer look

Mazda confirms electrification for next MX-5 Miata

Gas and electric USPS trucks will be powered by Ford