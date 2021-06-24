Audi CEO Markus Duesmann used Tuesday's Climate Neutrality Foundation conference in Berlin to confirm the automaker's plans to transition to a fully electric lineup.

Duesmann said Audi will launch its final car equipped with an internal-combustion engine in 2026. Beyond this date, the automaker will only launch electric vehicles, he said.

Audi expects to finally stop selling vehicles equipped with an internal-combustion engine (including hybrids) by 2033 though may push this date further out depending on market conditions. According to Duesmann, there may still be demand in some markets, particularly China, for vehicles with internal-combustion engines beyond 2033.

Markus Duesmann

By eventually moving to a fully electric lineup, Audi will dramatically reduce its carbon footprint. The automaker aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, at the latest.

Audi is joining a growing consortium of automakers committed to switching to electric lineups within a decade. Fellow Volkswagen Group brand Bentley as early as last November confirmed to make the switch by 2030. The most aggressive among established automakers is Jaguar which in February said it will be an electric-only brand by as early as 2025.

By that 2025 date, Audi aims to have more than 20 electric vehicles in its lineup. Already on sale are the E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback, and E-Tron GT, and arriving soon are the Q4 E-Tron and Q4 Sportback E-Tron.

Audi A6 E-Tron Concept - 2021 Shanghai auto show

And further down the pipeline is a Q6 E-Tron due in 2022 and an A6 E-Tron due in 2023, as well as a technological flagship that may go by the name Q9 E-Tron that's due in 2025. The new A6 E-Tron which will be sold alongside the gas-powered A6 was previewed in April with a thinly veiled concept.

There will likely also be an A4 E-Tron as part of the next-generation A4 family, though Audi is yet to confirm plans for one.

To ensure adequate charging infrastructure, Audi is working with other companies to promote the expansion of renewable energy sources and public charging stations. Audi is also testing the waters with its own line of premium charging stations that can be booked in advance.