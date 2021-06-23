We took a ride around Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas, in the 2022 Toyota 86 with pro drifter Ken Gushi at the wheel. The latest 86 seemed to hit 62 mph quicker than Toyota's stated 6.1 seconds, and a 90-degree right turn into a 90-degree left made us appreciate the handling and suspension upgrades on the redesigned 86.

After it was unveiled a few weeks ago, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is now undergoing high-speed testing. The automaker said the supercar is capable of a 273-mph top speed, and the testing is designed to ensure it's stable at that speed before the planned start of deliveries at the end of August.

The refreshed 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class was spotted with barely any camouflage. It's set to receive new bumpers, new wheel designs, and updated lighting elements, but only those with a keen eye will be able to spot the changes. Inside, the 2022 GLE will receive the new steering wheel design found in the 2021 S-Class rather than the twin-spoke design from in the latest E-Class.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

