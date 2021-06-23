Marking the return of Type-S badge, the 2021 Acura TLX Type S is built around a new turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6. On Tuesday, Acura released a short video diving into the development of that engine.

Most of the development work was done at Acura parent Honda's research and development facility in Tochigi, Japan, but the engines are built at the Anna Engine Plant in Anna, Ohio, so the development process became an international affair. The development team included veterans of the Honda Civic Type R and Acura NSX engine-development programs.

Acura emphasized that the Type S engine isn't derived from its existing 3.5-liter V-6. The 3.0-liter engine has a unique block, sharing only its 60-degree angle with the larger-displacement engine.

2021 Acura TLX Type S

Engineering highlights of the Type-S V-6 include a twin-scroll turbocharger that engineers credit with delivering the car's low torque peak of 1,400 rpm, as well as a high-stress forged steel crankshaft—just like the NSX. The Type-S engine also features an active exhaust system (also derived from the NSX, Acura claims) for an emotive sound, and cylinder deactivation, which can shut off three cylinders to conserve fuel.

The result is 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque, which is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that distributes the power to Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. Acura quotes 0-60 mph in around 5.0 seconds, which the automaker says is 25% quicker than the standard TLX. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, up from 130 mph for the standard TLX.

The TLX Type-S won't be the only Acura model with this turbo V-6 for long. The engine is also slated for use in the upcoming 2022 Acura MDX Type-S SUV.