The GTS model has become so ubiquitous across the Porsche lineup that it's hard to believe the first 911 Carrera GTS debuted only 12 years ago.

On Tuesday, Porsche revealed the 992-generation 911, which will be available in coupe and cabriolet body styles with rear- or all-wheel drive, as well as the targa body style with all-wheel drive.

GTS models usually offer a little more of everything—power, performance, and equipment—and usually at a price lower than those options sold separately. The 2022 911 GTS is no exception.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

On the power front, the new GTS features a 473-hp version of the 3.0-liter turbo-6 that powers other 911s. That's 30 more hp than the S model and 23 more hp than the 991.2 generation GTS, and the 420 lb-ft of torque represents bumps of 30 lb-ft and 15 lb-ft, respectively.

When equipped with the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the 911 GTS will hit 60 mph from a stop in just 3.1 seconds, which beats the 991.2 911 GTS by 0.3 second. The engine makes more sound as well thanks to a standard sport exhaust system with specific tuning and less sound-deadening material.

The GTS coupe and cabriolet models get a modified version of the suspension from the 911 Turbo. It comes with adaptive dampers, lowers the car 0.4 inch, and features rear helper springs that Porsche says maintain tension on the main springs to keep rebound characteristics consistent. The 911 GTS Targa uses the standard Targa's suspension. Porsche makes rear-axle steering standard, and adds aerodynamic underbody paneling to all 911 GTS models.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

The brakes also come from the 911 Turbo, and all GTS models are outfitted with center-lock alloy wheels with a design derived from the 911 Turbo S.

Buyers will also be able to opt for a Lightweight package for the first time that will cut 55 lb from the car by removing the rear seat, and installing carbon-fiber bucket seats, lightweight glass for the side and rear windows, and a lightweight battery.

Porsche gives the 911 GTS models some exterior clues aside from the GTS badges. The front lip spoiler, wheels, engine cover grille, and GTS scripts are all satin black, and the targa bar on Targa models is black. The headlight trim, daytime running light surrounds, and tailights are darkened, and the trim for the front end, rear end, and side sills is from the SportDesign package.

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Inside, the 911 GTS gets a GT Sport steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package with its steering wheel mode switch, and synthetic suede on the steering wheel, seat centers, gear lever, door handles, armrests, and center console lid.

The 911 GTS will be one of the first Porsches to get the next generation Porsche Communication Management infotainment system. It has larger icons on its touchscreen, and the home screen can now be personalized. Improved voice recognition responds to the words "Hey Porsche," and Android Auto compatibility is added, as is wireless Apple CarPlay.

The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS goes on sale in early 2022 with a starting price of $137,050 for a 911 Carrera GTS. The 911 Carrera 4 GTS costs $145,350, the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet runs $150,850, and both the 911 Carrera GTS 4 Cabriolet and 911 Targa 4 GTS are priced at $158,150.