The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is already going under the knife for a nip and a tuck.

The GLE-Class was new for the 2020 model year and the 2022 model is getting a refresh. Early prototypes of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class were spotted testing on European public roads with nearly undisguised exteriors and heavily camouflaged interiors.

The refreshed GLE-Class will be distinguished by a new front bumper design, seen clearly in these spy images, and updated headlights and taillights. The lighting details are covered by camouflage, but expect similar updates with eyebrow-like LED daytime running lights as seen in the refreshed 2021 E-Class lineup. Updated wheels riding on Pirelli P Zero tires can be seen on prototypes.

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Inside the heavily camouflaged prototypes we see a new steering wheel. Interestingly, it's the new steering wheel design found in the 2021 S-Class rather than the twin-spoke steering wheel found in the latest E-Class. The overall dashboard design doesn't appear to be changed. Expect the latest iteration of Benz's MBUX infotainment system, though the dual 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard for the gauge cluster and infotainment are likely to carry over.

Expect the powertrains to mostly carry over. The base engine should be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4. A turbocharged inline-6 and beefed up version of that engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology is also likely on the menu. A twin-turbo V-8 with an AMG badge will return. All engines will be mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive will be standard, while most models will feature all-wheel drive.

A full suite of Mercedes' latest driver-assistance systems will be available including the ability for the vehicle to steer itself in low-speed traffic.