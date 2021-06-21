A dealer employee leaked images of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, and the Japanese automaker responded by releasing the first official image of the new full-size pickup truck. With a chunky design, LED lighting, and a wide stance, the new Tundra looks ready to rumble with America's most popular vehicles from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.
The 2023 BMW 7-Series has been spotted in prototype form testing on public roads. Expected to debut in 2022 as a 2023 model, the German automaker's flagship will feature a new design inside and out, along with updated technology and a battery-electric variant.
We drove the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and found it to be a tour de force of technology and luxury. It sets a new bar and shows just how far we've come after 130 years of the internal combustion engine. It will go down in history as peak ICE and is a sublime luxury cruiser.
