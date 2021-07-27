The new generation of the Toyota Tundra is finally coming after more than a decade, and the wait to see the redesigned full-size pickup truck is almost over.

Toyota has been drip-feeding information on its its 2022 Tundra for weeks and on Tuesday we got another look at the interior. The collage of photos (shown below) reveals more of the Tundra TRD Pro off-road model—a model that looks to include a drive mode selector with a specific mode for rock crawling.

The TRD Pro model was actually shown in a series of leaked images that appeared on the Tundras web forum back in June, though the images have since been removed from the site. Toyota followed up with its own shot of the off-road-oriented truck, confirming that the truck will feature Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires.

Teaser for 2022 Toyota Tundra

In previous teases, Toyota confirmed that the new Tundra will feature a power-sliding rear window that retracts down into the back of the cab. The automaker has also showed off part of the dash and it looks to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a red strip atop the steering wheel, and speakers mounted on the A-pillars.

We also know that a new iForce Max powertrain is coming to replace the current 5.7-liter V-8 iForce setup. It isn't clear what the new iForce Max powertrain will be but we've heard that a twin-turbocharged V-6 will be offered in the redesigned Tundra. A hybrid option is also likely at some point.

The 2022 Tundra is also expected to ride on a new modular truck platform that we should also see in the next-generation Tacoma, 4Runner, and Sequoia. Stay tuned.