The new generation of the Toyota Tundra is finally coming after more than a decade, and the wait to see the redesigned full-size pickup truck is almost over.

Toyota has been drip-feeding information on its its 2022 Tundra for weeks, and on Tuesday the automaker finally confirmed the reveal will take place on September 19.

We already have a good idea as to what to expect, though. Recent teaser photos show what's likely to be the 2022 Tundra's TRD Pro off-road variant, and what appears to be Fox internal bypass shocks together with coil springs at the rear. The current Tundra, including its TRD Pro variant, relies on leaf springs at the rear. Rear coil springs also feature on the Ram 1500 TRX and latest Ford F-150 Raptor, and are not only better for articulation over obstacles but also for putting power to the ground.

Teaser for 2022 Toyota Tundra

In a statement, Toyota said that “turning over a new leaf” certainly applies to its 2022 Tundra.

Other teasers showed the interior of the TRD Pro and revealed a drive mode selector with a specific mode for rock crawling.

The TRD Pro model was actually shown in a series of leaked images that appeared on the Tundras web forum back in June, though the images have since been removed from the site. Toyota followed up with its own shot of the off-road-oriented truck, confirming that the truck will feature Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires.

Teaser for 2022 Toyota Tundra

In other teasers, Toyota confirmed that the new Tundra will feature a power-sliding rear window that retracts down into the back of the cab. The automaker has also showed off part of the dash and it looks to feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a red strip atop the steering wheel, and speakers mounted on the A-pillars.

We also know that a new iForce Max powertrain is coming, most likely to replace the current 5.7-liter V-8 iForce setup. It isn't clear what the new iForce Max powertrain will be but we've heard that a twin-turbocharged V-6 will be offered in the redesigned Tundra. A hybrid option is also likely at some point, possibly branded as Hybrid Max.

The 2022 Tundra is also expected to ride on a new modular truck platform that we should also see in the next-generation Tacoma, 4Runner, and Sequoia. Stay tuned.