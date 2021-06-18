We took the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L on- and off-road, took a spin in the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant, and an R34 Nissan GT-R is up for auction. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L has arrived. We put the family hauler to the test both on- and off-road to see if the greater length, seating for seven, and new platform make the SUV any less capable. Spoiler: A little, but not in a way that matters. While we scraped a skid plate or two, the Grand Cherokee L is very capable and luxurious in Overland and Summit trims, as a family hauler.

Jay Leno set a world record running a quarter-mile ET of 9.247 seconds at 152.09 mph. The deed was performed in a stock Tesla Model S Plaid provided by the Silicon Valley automaker. That makes the electric hatchback quicker than the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Bugatti Chiron Sport.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant and found it's not just an enthusiast's dream, but that it speaks to people of all ages. The fire-breathing twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 delivers brute force while accelerating, but the adaptive dampers simply can't hide this wagon's weight around a corner. Still, we'd choose it over its hatchback sibling, the RS 7.

Ferrari confirmed a new supercar will be unveiled on June 24. Expected to be a mid-engine design with a twin-turbo V-8 hybrid powertrain, the automaker said the vehicle will be definite fun to drive. Peak power is expected 700 hp and the latest supercar is expected be positioned below the F8 Tributo as a (slightly) more attainable mid-engine Ferrari.

There's a 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec for sale on Bring A Trailer. The car is one of 282 examples painted in Midnight Purple II and was imported to the U.S. under NHTSA's Show or Display rules. That will limit the buyer of this GT-R to 2,500 miles a year and require a Show or Display permit from the NHTSA.