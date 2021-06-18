We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Kia K5 GT, which sets out to prove a mid-size family sedan can be fun. A turbo-4 and solid handling deliver on that mission while also leaving black skid marks as the front tires spin. Perhaps all-season tires were a bad choice by Kia.

What might've been one of the more ambitious amphibious vehicles of the early 2000s, the Hydrocar, has resurfaced. It's in mint condition with its 572-cubic-inch Chevrolet V-8 crate motor, and it's set to cross the auction block at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas on June 19. A trailer to haul the creation will be included in the sale.

Ford renewed the Splash trademark. Originally used on the Ranger pickup truck in the 1990s, it's unclear what vehicle the nameplate might reappear on. The upcoming Maverick's an option, but a new Ranger is set to arrive soon as well. The Blue Oval has options.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Kia K5 GT spins the fun dial way up

Remember the Hydrocar? It still exists and it's for sale

Ford trademarked the Splash name, again

Used and new car prices near record highs and the American fleet gets older

2022 Toyota Tundra leaked

GM accelerates battery-plant plans, hydrogen fuel-cell projects

BMW publicly reveals ICE concept vehicle after 17 years

2022 Kia Carnival vs. 2021 Toyota Sienna: Compare Minivans

RML Short Wheelbase is like a Ferrari 250 GT with modern tech

BMW readies its hydrogen fuel-cell X5 due in 2022