Ken Block's 1977 Ford F-150 "Hoonitruck" is currently for sale through LBI Limited, with an asking price of $1.1 million.

If you're unfamiliar, the heavily-modified pickup was commissioned by Block as a follow-up to the "Hoonicorn" Ford Mustang for his "Gymkhana" video series. Block chose a 1977 F-150 because, as a teenager, he did some of his early hooning in the same model year truck, which was owned by his father.

The truck is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 based on the Ford GT race engine. It produces 914 hp and 702 lb-ft of torque, which is channeled to all four wheels through a Sadev 6-speed transmission. The choice of engine is fitting, as the modern F-150 also uses a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6.

Ken Block’s “Gymkhana 10” 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck

At just over 79 inches wide, clearance was deemed too slim for trailers, so the truck was designed to be disassembled for transport to filming locations. It also has a modular design to make repairs easier onsite.

Block drove the Hoonitruck up the road to China's "Heaven's Gate" in "Climbkhana Two," and the truck was also featured alongside many of Block's other vehicles in "Gymkhana 10."

After ending his exclusive partnership with Ford, Block is also parting ways with some of his Blue Oval rides. In addition to the Hoonitruck, he recently put two Ford Fiesta rally cars and a rare 1986 Ford RS200 up for sale. Now a free agent, Block has tried out Skoda and Subaru rally cars in recent months, and it's unclear if he'll commission another truck build to replace the Hoonitruck.