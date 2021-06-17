We drove the three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. While softer sprung than the current two-row model, the longer, more mature fifth-generation Grand Cherokee is just as capable off-road as it is on the pavement. Adults fit in all three rows comfortably. Top-spec Overland and Summit models feel at home competing with BMWs and Audis, while the lower trim Laredo and Limited will fend off Fords and Hondas.

The yoke wasn't a joke in the refreshed Tesla Model S. The first Model S Plaid hatchbacks are now in customers' garages and online videos are appearing with impressions of driving with a yoke for a steering wheel. To no one's surprise, it's awkward. The latest Model S also does away with a traditional gear selector as the car's supposed to guess which direction the driver wants to go. It works as well as expected.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63e was spotted testing on public roads. The plug-in hybrid luxury sedan will be powered by a twin-turbo V-8 mated to an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack for instant torque and likely around 700 hp. The outgoing S63 makes 603 hp and the S65 produces 621 hp, so the new S63e should be a step up in performance when it debuts later this year.

