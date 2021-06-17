The yoke wasn't a joke.

Earlier in June at an event in California, Tesla delivered to customers the first Model S Plaid models with an updated dashboard and a yoke for a steering wheel.

Yes, a yoke.

One of the Tesla Model S Plaid owners promptly took their world-beating electric car to OCD Detailing in Fremont, California to be worked on. Joe Torbati from OCD Detailing drove the Model S from one building to another and provided some commentary on what it was like to steer with a yoke in the video above.

Joe initially thought the yoke was cool as he grew up dreaming about KITT from Knight Rider, but it took a mere 22 seconds for that impression to shift. "This steering wheel is a little awkward," Joe noted.

Tesla Model S and X stalkless gear selection

Also shown in the video is how there's no shifter stalk anymore. The Model S is supposed to be capable of predicting which direction the driver wants to go. This too posed an issue less than 2 minutes into driving when Joe wanted to have the car shift from driving forward to reverse into the shop. This required Joe to use the touchscreen to shift the Model S into reverse.

To put the car in park one can touch a spot on the parking screen or simply unbuckle the steering wheel.

Every refreshed Model S in either Long Range or Plaid trim feature the yoke steering wheel. The refreshed Model X, which will arrive in customer's garages early next year, will also feature the refreshed interior with a yoke.