The stealthy Porsche 911 GT3 is getting less in search of more.

On Tuesday Porsche revealed the 2022 911 GT3 Touring with two transmission options and a less flashy design that will cost $162,450 when it arrives in U.S. dealers in the spring of 2022.

Spotting a 911 GT3 with the Touring Package won't be hard. The 911 GT3's bodywork, including the vented hood, front bumpers with gaping intakes, and center-mounted dual exhaust all remain. The stark differences are the lack of massive rear wing, which has been replaced with an automatically extending rear spoiler, and a front bumper painted in body color. It's the undercover GT3.

Inside the Touring Package gives the GT3 interior a slightly more luxurious look and feel with extended leather upholstery. The door panels and front of the dashboard feature special surface embossing that standard GT3 lacks.

A subtle GT3 Touring logo located on the rear deck lid, and silver window trim and exhaust tips will distinguish Touring Package cars. For those who don't want the flashy silver, a satin black finish will be optional.

As with most Porsche models, the GT3 with the Touring Package will be open to a level of personalization. The interior can be optioned with contrasting leather colors and Porsche will offer a full range of paint colors.

Nearly all of the GT3's options, including exterior wheel and paint colors, dynamic LED headlights, active safety tech, carbon ceramic brakes, front axle lift system, seats, Sport Chrono package, and Bose sound system will be available on the GT3 with the Touring Package.

What hasn't changed is the powertrain. The standard GT3's naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-6 pumps out 502 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. The best part is the 9,000-rpm redline. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission will be standard while a 6-speed manual transmission will be a no-cost option (except in California where noise regulations prohibit this transmission option in the GT3 Touring). The standard GT3's staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels and tires carry over.

Porsche didn't release performance specifications, but expect a similar 0-60 mph sprint of 3.2 seconds with the PDK as the standard GT3 (that climbs to 3.7 seconds with the manual transmission).