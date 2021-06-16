The 2022 Audi E-Tron GT will come with three years of free DC fast charging on the Electrify America network, Audi announced Tuesday in a press release. The automaker will also offer a "white glove" service for home-charger installation.

Funded by Audi parent Volkswagen Group as part of its diesel-emissions cheating settlement, Electrify America is growing into the largest public fast-charging network outside Tesla's proprietary Supercharger network. Electrify America plans to have about 800 locations in operation by the end of the year, Audi noted. Tesla operates more than 1,000 Superchargers in the U.S.

The E-Tron GT is capable of fast charging at up to 270 kilowatts, allowing it to recover approximately 180 miles of range in 22 minutes, Audi claims. However, most fast-charging stations can't charge a car at 270 kw, so for now E-Tron GT owners won't be using full charging power in most cases.

As with the E-Tron SUV, Audi will also coordinate installation of an AC home charging connection for owners. For the E-Tron GT, it's partnering with Qmerit, the same company General Motors tapped to offer similar services to Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV owners.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT

Customers can have Qmerit install a 240-volt NEMA 14-50 outlet for use with the 9.6-kw charge cord that comes standard with the vehicle. That cord includes connectors for a standard 120-volt household outlet (known as Level 1 charging) or the 240-volt outlet (Level 2), but only the latter will likely charge an E-Tron GT in a reasonable amount of time.

Alternatively, E-Tron GT owners can buy an Electrify America HomeStation charging station, with the same 9.6 kw of power, but added features like wi-fi connectivity, which allows owners to monitor charging via a smartphone app.

Audi will offer the E-Tron GT in two configurations. The standard version has 469 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque (522 hp and 472 lb-ft with temporary overboost using launch control); it can do 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds, and has a maximum 238-mile range. The RS E-Tron GT performance model ups output to 590 hp (637 hp with overboost) and 612 lb-ft of torque. Audi quotes 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, and a maximum 232-mile range.

Pricing starts at $99,900 for the E-Tron GT and $139,900 for the RS E-Tron GT (excluding the inevitable destination charge). Both are expected to reach dealerships this summer.