Ferrari on Sunday launched its first fashion collection by hosting a catwalk event inside its factory in Maranello, Italy.

The collection was designed by Rocco Iannone, whose career includes stints at Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani, and features items ranging in price from about 200 euros (approximately $242) for a t-shirt up to 3,000 euros for a coat.

A graduate of Fashion Design at Milan’s Marangoni Institute, Iannone was hired by Ferrari in 2019 originally to oversee licensed clothing and accessories, which has been on sale for decades. You know, stuff like Ferrari-branded Ray-Ban sunglasses and Puma sneakers.

Ferrari fashion collection

Now he's responsible for clothing developed in-house at Ferrari—a business Ferrari wants to grow to representing 10% of profits within a decade. At the same time, Ferrari plans to cut back on licensed items by about 50%.

The first collection includes over 50 items and around 80% is described as unisex. Ferrari also plans to add accessories in the near future.

The move may prove to be a shrewd one when it comes to Ferrari's bottom line. The fashion brand will enable Ferrari to target fans that aren't in a position to purchase one of its cars. It will also enable Ferrari to attract a new type of fan—one that isn't interested in driving or racing. This could prove vital in a future dominated by electric cars and self-driving pods.