A prototype for Maserati's redesigned GranTurismo started testing on public roads for the first time last week, and the Italian automaker has supplied some teaser photos.

The teaser points to a car with similar proportions to the last GranTurismo but with smoother, more flowing lines. A cleaner aesthetic, like we see on the MC20 supercar, is also planned, it seems.

We've previously spotted test mules for the car, an early development stage where the engineers hide the new mechanical package under a makeshift body, typically borrowed from an existing vehicle. In the case of the new GranTurismo, the engineers used an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio body.

2023 Maserati GranTurismo test mule spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

All Maserati is willing to say about the GranTurismo is that it will be the automaker's first all-electric vehicle. All new Maseratis will offer electric power, starting with this new GranTurismo. Maserati's electric powertrain, a battery-electric setup branded Folgore, Italian for “lightning,” is expected to consist of a three-motor system with one motor up front and two at the rear.

A teaser video from early 2020 (shown below) hints at the sound of the electric GranTurismo.

It isn't clear if Maserati will offer an internal-combustion engine in the new GranTurismo. If one is offered, expect it to be Maserati's 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 that debuted in the the MC20, possibly with a mild-hybrid setup attached.

The new GranTurismo is expected to be revealed later in 2021. Sales likely won't happen until sometime in 2022, meaning the big grand tourer will likely arrive as a 2023 model here in the United States. A GranTurismo Convertible (GranCabrio in some markets) should arrive about a year after the coupe.

The last GranTurismo reached the end of production in 2019 after a 12-year run. The specialist plant in Modena where it was built is now churning out the MC20. The new GranTurismo is expected to be built at a plant in Turin.

Before we see the new GranTurimso, Maserati will introduce a small crossover called the Grecale. It's been designed on the platform of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and should debut shortly.