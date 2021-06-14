The 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets an update, but it'll take a keen eye to spot the changes.

On Monday, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe was unveiled with a tweaked look, an updated suspension, more seats, and more customization options to better stand out at the golf club.

The most significant change to the latest four-door AMG is an upgrade to the available three-chamber air suspension. Two pressure limiting valves have been added to the outside of each damper. One valve controls the rebound while the other controls compression and each is continuously variable. AMG said the new valves provide a wider spread between ride comfort and performance damping forces.

The engine hasn't changed. It's a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system breathed upon by AMG for 429 hp and 394 lb-ft of torque. An AMG-tuned all-wheel-drive system directs power to the ground via a 9-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes-Benz said the large hatchback can sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds on its way to an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph.

The V-8-powered 63 and 63 S models, along with the plug-in hybrid 73e model, haven't been detailed yet.

The only ways to spot a refreshed 2022 AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe from the outside will be by a variety of new paint colors and the newly the available red brake calipers, which are optional for the standard iron brakes. The optional carbon-ceramic brakes continue to feature bronze-painted calipers.

Buyers will be able to customize their AMG 53 4-Door Coupes with four new matte finish paint colors, five metallic colors, and two solid colors. A new AMG Night Package II has accents finished in a dark chrome or black. A new Manufaktur Exclusive Edition indulges those looking for the most luxurious model with a V8 Styling Package, exclusive paintwork, and 21-inch AMG forged wheels.

Inside, the leather-lined interior is carryover except for the steering wheel. The new twin-spoke AMG-specific steering wheel found in the latest E-Class has made its way to the AMG GT 4-Door. It has two round digital dials to enable quick changes between drivetrain, stability control, and AMG programs. The dashboard carries over with its 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring the latest version of Mercedes-Benz's MBUX system. For those looking to carry more than four, a new rear bench seat option will allow seating for five along with the ability to fold the rear seat flat to expand cargo space. Like the exterior, the interior also adds new color choices.

Mercedes-Benz hasn't said how much the 2022 AMG GT 53 4-Door Coupe will cost when it arrives in dealers later this year, but the current model costs $99,995.