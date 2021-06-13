After launching a retro design package for the Ford F-150 about two years ago, Ohio dealership Beechmont Ford is back with another version for the redesigned 2021 F-150.

First spotted by Motor1, the 2021 BFP Retro Ford F-150 features basically the same ingredients as before, including a two-tone vinyl wrap, retro 17-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires, and a 3.5-inch lift kit. A chrome bed rack and KC Hi Lights complete the look. The default Satin Pearl wrap can also be substituted for actual paint.

While the previous retro F-150 was based on the XLT trim level, the 2021 model shown here is based on the higher-level Lariat model. You can still get the retro package on an XLT, or a different 2021 F-150 trim level should you desire. Beechmont Ford does recommend the factory Chrome Package, which matches the bed rack and polished wheels.

2021 BFP Retro Ford F-150

Beechmont is asking for a $500 deposit on the package. Customers must order their trucks directly from Ford and specify delivery to Beechmont, which will then add the retro extras.

The dealership noted that wait times are longer than usual due to the global microchip shortage, which has heavily impacted truck production. It's currently estimating a six-month wait time for delivery.

Beechmont doesn't just do retro trucks. This is also the dealership that began offering a 750-hp supercharged Ford Mustang for $44,994 last year. Beechmont takes a stock 5.0-liter V-8 Mustang GT and adds a Roush Phase 2 supercharger, which is normally a $7,999 item on its own. You even get a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.