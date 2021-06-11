Jeep confirmed another Grand Cherokee variant for 2021, a 1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda is for sale, and the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser broke cover. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

As the three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L launches, Stellantis confirmed a two-row Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid will debut this year. It will wear the 4xe badge like the plug-in hybrid Wrangler. The shorter Grand Cherokee is expected to feature some design differences from its three-row sibling including a sportier front end.

The 2022 Ford Maverick debuted with a hybrid powertrain. The compact pickup truck's 4.5-foot bed features creative packaging that will allow owners to segment the bed with 2x4s and 2x6s. A turbo-4 powertrain will be available as will all-wheel drive. The unibody Maverick shares its platform with the Bronco Sport.

A 1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda is headed to the Mecum auction in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 11-12. The rotisserie-restored muscle car has documentation, according to the listing. The car, which was built as a homologation special for Trans Am racing, is powered by a 290-hp 340-cubic-inch V-8 mated to a 4-speed manual transmission.

Bugatti revealed the Chiron Super Sport. The latest iteration of the hypercar is based upon the Chiron Super Sport 300+, but it adds more luxury touches and a more forgiving suspension. With 1,578 hp and a 273-mph top speed, the Chiron Super Sport is no compromise.

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser made its debut, though it won't come to the U.S. The new Land Cruiser is known as the LC300 and is powered by twin-turbo V-6 engines that mark the death of the V-8 in Toyota's flagship off-roader. Inside and out, the latest Land Cruiser is an evolutionary step forward, and the large SUV should be just as capable off-road as its predecessors.