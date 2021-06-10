A prototype for a redesigned Kia Niro has been spotted for the first time.

The new compact crossover is expected to arrive at dealerships in the second half of 2022 as a 2023 model, and its reveal could take place around the end of the current year.

The prototype is heavily camouflaged but we can already see that the designers have given the new Niro a radical new look similar to what's round on the recently revealed 2023 Sportage.

Kia Habaniro Concept, 2019 New York International Auto Show Kia Habaniro Concept, 2019 New York International Auto Show

Key design traits include a clamshell hood, low-set headlights, and a tailgate with a pinched leading edge that resembles a ducktail spoiler. The vehicle also sports vertical taillights. Interestingly, Kia hinted at the design of its new Niro as early as 2019 with the Habaniro concept car.

It isn't clear what Kia has planned for the powertrain lineup. A hybrid powertrain is likely to be standard, at least here in the United States, and we should also see a repeat of the plug-in hybrid and battery-electric options. Expect the electric version to better the current Niro EV's 201 hp and EPA-rated 239 miles of range.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.