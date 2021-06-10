Honda's redesigned 2022 Civic compact sedan unveiled in April will soon be joined by its hatchback sibling.

Honda late on Wednesday released a teaser photo of the redesigned 2022 Civic Hatchback and confirmed the reveal for June 23.

As the teaser and our earlier spy shots confirm, the hatch has more of fastback profile than the traditional upright design. While this will result in a sleeker shape, the cost is rear cargo space.

Underpinning the 2022 Civic range is a more rigid version of the outgoing Civic's front-wheel-drive platform. According to Honda, improvements in both body and chassis stiffness (8% better torsional rigidity and 13% better bending rigidity) have led to improvements in ride and handling, as well as noise, vibration and harshness levels.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Honda hasn't said what powertrains will feature in the hatch but the sedan is currently being offered with a base 2.0-liter inline-4 rated at 158 hp and 138 lb-ft of torque and a spicier 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 180 hp and 177 lb-ft. The sedan is also being offered exclusively with a continuously variable transmission for now, though the hatch will add a 6-speed manual to the mix. We're glad to see Honda hasn't forgotten its hot hatch roots.

Speaking of hot hatches, expect sporty Si and Type R versions of the hatch at some point. The 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 in the outgoing Si makes 205 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque, and the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 in the outgoing Type R spits out 306 hp and 295 lb-ft.

2022 Honda Civic

Look for the cabin design to be the same as the sedan. This means digital screens for the gauge cluster (partial standard) and infotainment, as well as standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Available features will include a 12-speaker Bose sound system and wireless charging for mobile devices.

While production of the sedan is being handled at a plant in Alliston, Canada, the hatch will be sourced from a plant in Greensburg, Indiana. It will be the first time a Civic Hatchback has been sourced from a U.S. plant.