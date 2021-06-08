Lotus has released a teaser showing the interior of its new Emira sports car, which will be fully revealed July 6.

First spotted by PistonHeads, a short video posted to some of Lotus' social-media channels reveals a digital instrument cluster, which is becoming commonplace in new cars these days. The top half of the steering wheel is also visible, showing a flat top, meaning the bottom is likely flattened as well.

Lotus announced last week that it had started pre-production work on the Emira at its Hethel, England, facilities. The car isn't expected to reach dealerships in the United States until 2022, however.

Previously known by the codename Type 131, the Emira will be the last model based on Lotus's bonded and riveted aluminum platform, which dates back to the original Elise launched in the mid-1990s. The Emira will replace the Elise, Exige, and Evora in Lotus's global lineup.

Teaser for Lotus Emira due in 2022

Lotus also claims the Emira will be its last internal-combustion model, and the car won't have a hybrid powertrain.

The Emira will get inline-4 and V-6 engines, the latter expected to be the 3.5-liter Toyota-sourced engine currently used in the Evora and Exige, with a maximum output of about 430 horsepower. The inline-4 is expected to make about 300 hp.

In January, former Lotus CEO Phil Popham hinted at a base price of around $75,000. The Evora, the sole Lotus currently sold in the U.S., starts at just under $100,000.

Following the Emira, Lotus claims it will fully commit to electric cars. The company has said it is close to signing off on the Evija electric hypercar, which is scheduled to start production later this year, boasting 1,973 hp and 0-60 mph acceleration well under 3.0 seconds.