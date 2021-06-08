BMW took the wraps off a bigger and bolder 4-Series Gran Coupe hatchback on Tuesday.

The German automaker introduced a new generation of its 4-Series family for the 2021 model year, with the regular coupe and convertible members arriving first and the high-performance M4 variants arriving slightly later.

The 4-Series Gran Coupe lands at dealerships in August as a 2022 model, and this time it's set to face some internal competition from a new i4. The i4 features the same body as the 4-Series Gran Coupe but a battery-electric powertrain. The i4 isn't slated to arrive at dealerships until early 2022.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe

Like the rest of the 4-Series members, apart from the i4, the 4-Series Gran Coupe is a bigger, more substantial car than its predecessor. It's 5.9 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, and 2.1 inches taller, while the track has grown by 1.6 inches in the front and 0.7 inches in the rear. The wheelbase is also 1.8 inches longer than before. Not only should this equate to more room in the cabin, but the new generation also has a more impressive stance.

Apart from the new size, BMW has gone with an evolutionary look for the latest 4-Series family, though there's been a dramatic change up front: an oversized grille is now a common feature to the range (as well as the M3 sedan). The vertical design of the grille takes inspiration from sporting BMWs of the past like the pre-war 328 and 3.0 CSi of the 1970s.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe

The platform of the 4-Series, including the i4, is BMW Group's CLAR design for rear-wheel-drive cars, and the core powertrains are turbocharged 4- and 6-cylinder inline engines displacing 2.0 and 3.0 liters, respectively. At launch, the 4-Series Gran Coupe will be offered in 430i and M440i grades, with the M440i being offered with all-wheel drive as standard. The only transmission will be an 8-speed automatic.

The 430i Gran Coupe has a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 255 hp and 294 lb-ft of torque. The M440i Gran Coupe has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 and mild-hybrid system good for 382 hp and 364 lb-ft. The mild-hybrid system temporarily boosts output by 11 hp and consists of an integrated starter motor and generator that is able to recover energy under braking.

The 0-60 mph times come in at 5.8 seconds for the 430i and 4.4 seconds for the M440i. Top speed is 130 mph for both models, though this figure can be raised to 155 mph.

2022 BMW M440i xDrive Gran Coupe

Inside, you'll find a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25 inch infotainment screen. Other standard items include leather trim on the steering wheel, open-pore wood dash accents, LED headlights, park distance control, and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Naturally buyers opting for the M440i will also receive some M upgrades including sport-tuned suspension, light alloys, and M-branded brake calipers. There's also an aero kit.

The 430i is priced to start at $45,795 and the M440i at $58,995. Both figures include destination.

For more on the BMW 4-Series, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.