The next model introduction in the revival of Opel following decades of stagnation under the management of General Motors will be a new Astra compact hatchback, a previous generation of which was briefly sold in the United States as a Saturn.

The new Astra is set for a reveal later this year and Opel on Tuesday provided an early look in a series of teaser photos. The teasers hint at a sharp design similar to what Opel introduced a year ago on its new Mokka subcompact crossover.

Opel is currently controlled by Stellantis, after PSA Group, which merged with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earlier this year to form Stellantis, snapped up the German brand from GM in 2017. Since then we've seen the aforementioned Mokka as well as a new generation of the Corsa subcompact hatchback launched. Sadly, there are no plans to bring any Opels to the U.S.

2022 Opel Astra

The new Astra is based on Stellantis' EMP2 platform designed for front-wheel-drive compact and mid-size cars, and has been developed alongside the latest versions of the DS 4 and Peugeot 308 hatchbacks launched earlier in the year. Opel plans to offer the new Astra in hatch and wagon body styles, and fitted with high-tech goodies like a digital instrument cluster and matrix LED headlights.

No powertrain specs have been announced but expect a series of inline-4 engines to be on offer, including one in a plug-in hybrid configuration. There isn't likely to be a battery-electric option as this is not supported by the EMP2 platform.

Production of the new Astra will be handled at Stellantis' plant in Rüsselsheim, Germany.