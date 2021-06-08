The 2022 Ford Maverick compact pickup truck, with its standard hybrid powertrain, will cost $21,490 when it arrives in dealers late in 2021, Ford announced on Tuesday.

Despite being based on the Bronco Sport and riding on a unibody structure, the Maverick looks like a traditional pickup truck with its straight lines, right angles, and blunt front end with LED headlights. The four-door cab delivers a traditional pickup roofline that ends at a 4.5-foot bed. The bed has been designed with work in mind with up to 10 tie-downs, four D-rings, built-in threaded holes, and slots to create segmented storage by sliding 2x4s or 2x6s into the stamped bed sides. Dual covered bins in the bed sides keep gear away from prying eyes while available bed lightning and aluminum rails make things easier to see and secure. A 110-volt outlet with 400 watts of power will be available.

At 199.7 inches long with a 121.1-inch wheelbase, the Maverick is 27 inches longer with a 16-inch longer wheelbase than the Bronco Sport. It's 4.0 inches longer overall with a 2.8-inch longer wheelbase than the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which also launched for 2022 as the only other small truck competitor. The Maverick's 11 inches shorter overall than the smallest Ranger, and 31.3 inches shorter than the smallest F-150.

Base Mavericks will be powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 hybrid powertrain with a combined output of 191 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque sent to the front wheels through an electronic continuously variable transmission. Ford said it'll be capable of towing up to 2,000 lb, carrying 1,500 lb of payload, and achieve an EPA-estimated 40 mpg city and 37 mpg combined. All-wheel drive won't be available on the hybrid.

An available 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 250 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque hooked to an 8-speed automatic transmission is capable of towing up to 4,000 lb with an optional tow package. Front-wheel drive will be standard, but an all-wheel-drive system with five drive modes including Normal, Sport, Slippery, Tow/Haul, and Eco will be an option.

Mavericks will be available in three trim levels: XL, XLT, and Lariat. An FX4 off-road package will be optional on XLT and Lariat models with all-wheel drive and the turbo-4. Off-road enhancements on the FX4 include all-terrain tires, retuned suspension, underbody protection, and additional drive models such as Mud/Rut and Sand along with Hill Descent Control.

Inside, the Maverick's filled with storage bins and cubbies for everything from smartphones and face masks to ropes and other gear. An 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be standard and the controls will look familiar to anyone that's seen the Bronco Sport.

Every Maverick will come standard with automatic emergency braking while adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors with cross-traffic alert, lane centering capabilities will be available.