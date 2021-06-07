Jeep kicked off the arrival of its redesigned Grand Cherokee earlier this year by launching a new three-row variant dubbed the Grand Cherokee L. It's making its way to dealerships all across the country and is priced to start at $38,690, including destination.

Buyers seeking the regular two-row Grand Cherokee will have to wait a little longer. Jeep on Monday said the smaller GC will arrive later in 2021, and when it arrives there will also be a 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain.

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep hasn't said what powertrain setup the Grand Cherokee 4xe will use. In the Wrangler 4xe, there's a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, single electric motor, and 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery. It's possible the Grand Cherokee 4xe swaps the inline-4 for a V-6.

Jeep also hasn't said whether the 4xe option will be offered in the Grand Cherokee L, but the move is likely given the two Grand Cherokee variants will be twins under the skin. Jeep is also quite serious about electrification and is even establishing its own charging stations at trailheads.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Despite them being twins under the skin, the Grand Cherokee is expected to feature some styling differences to the more family-oriented L, like a sportier front end, to appeal to younger buyers. Hopefully we also see a fire-breathing Trackhawk version at some point.

Other powertrains destined for the Grand Cherokee should be the 290-hp 3.6-liter V-6 and 357-hp 5.7-liter V-8 offered in the Grand Cherokee L. The sole transmission should be an 8-speed automatic, and we should also the multiple Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive systems on offer.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

The interior should be a match for the Grand Cherokee L, which means Grand Cherokee fans have a lot to look forward to. Expect a 10.1-inch digital instrument cluster, possibly as standard, together with an 8.4-inch (10.1-inch available) touchscreen for the infotainment.

There should be plenty of standard safety features, too, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and rear parking sensors. A head-up display, night vision, and surround-view camera should all also be on offer, making for a seriously high-tech Jeep.