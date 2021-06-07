Ford so far in 2021 has built more examples of its battery-electric Mustang Mach-E than the regular gas-powered Mustang.

According to production data released by the automaker last week, 27,816 examples of the Mustang Mach-E were built in the first five months of the year, compared with 26,089 examples of the Mustang.

Before you get ready to read the gas-powered Mustang its last rites, note that sales tell a completely different story: sales of the Mustang Mach-E over the same five-month period came in at 10,510 units, versus 29,710 for the Mustang.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Why the ramp up in production of the Mustang Mach-E? It's still a new vehicle, so Ford could simply be filling dealer allocations. Bloomberg has also learned that in light of the global chip shortage, Ford has been prioritizing production of the newer Mustang Mach-E over the older Mustang.

It's still too early to determine whether the Mustang Mach-E will take over the Mustang in the sales race. Having only started deliveries this year, the Mustang Mach-E is still a relative newcomer compared to the Mustang whose current generation was launched almost seven years ago. It's also a crossover, which buyers seem to love, so it has some advantages. Of course, many buyers are still reluctant to make the switch to electric vehicles, so the traditional Mustang isn't at a total loss.

While the Mustang Mach-E has only just started sales, a redesigned Mustang is expected to arrive next year as a 2023 model. Code-named S650, the new Mustang will likely be a heavy update of the current S550 generation—an update that will most likely include a hybrid option. A true redesign for the Mustang is now expected toward the end of the decade, with Ford possibly making a switch to a full-electric Mustang lineup at that point.