Tesla is due to start deliveries of its 1,020-hp Model S Plaid on June 10, but a faster Plaid+ version due in 2022 has been canceled, company boss Elon Musk revealed via a Twitter post late on Sunday.

The Model S Plaid+ option still appears on the ordering section of Tesla's website but can no longer be selected.

In his Twitter post, the Tesla CEO said there was no need to introduce the much-hyped Plaid+ as the Plaid, in his opinion, is already so good.

Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2021

The Model S Plaid will sprint to 60 mph from rest in 1.99 seconds, top out at 200 mph, and deliver an estimated range of 390 miles, according to Tesla. Jay Leno also said last week he drove one down the quarter-mile in 9.247 seconds at 152.09 mph, which if accurate would make the electric super sedan the quickest production car yet. We're talking quicker than a Bugatti Chiron, as well as the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon drag special.

The Plaid debuts a new three-motor drive system, and an updated version of this system was due to arrive in the Plaid+. Official numbers for the Plaid+ included an output of over 1,100 hp, a sprint from 0-60 mph in less than 1.99 seconds, and the ability to cover the quarter-mile in less than nine seconds. The range for this model was also said to be more than 520 miles.

2021 Tesla Model S Plaid

It would have been quite the performance bargain considering Tesla was only asking $151,190 for this world-beating performance. If you're looking for similar performance from a rival brand, you need to fork out close to $2 million for hypercars like the Czinger 21C, Lotus Evija and Rimac Nevera.

While the Plaid+ is no longer coming, anyone who ordered the regular Plaid can soon look forward to taking delivery. This model costs just $121,190. A Model X Plaid is also available for the same price, though performance is slightly off the numbers delivered by the Model S Plaid. All figures mentioned include destination.